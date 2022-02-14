COPS BUST CARD CLONING RING

TWO suspected fraudsters believed to be part of a syndicate of criminals that swindled people of thousands of dollars through card cloning in Harare have been arrested.

Authurton Moyo (29) of 9262 Manyame Park, Chitungwiza and Samuel Puzumadu (34) of 1581 Unit A, Seke in Chitungwiza allegedly swindled Tarisai Nago (46) of $34 000, Esau Mataruse (52) of $39 186 and Raymond Muchapo (26) of $132 580.

Police recovered a Magnetic strip reader (MSRX6 machine) and a Lenovo G570 laptop, which the suspects were allegedly using to clone bank cards for their victims.

While the public should always exercise due diligence whenever they are transacting, there are some identified criminal syndicates and individuals who mill around busy market places in a bid to further their criminal enterprises, police said.

These places have been identified as OK Kuwadzana, N.Richards in Tynwald, N. Richards in Msasa, OK Mart along Chiremba Road, Bon Marche in Pendennis, Mt Pleasant, OK Queensdale and the Food Court along Simon Mazorodze Road opposite ZBC Mbare Studios.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

He said on the first count, which occurred on November 1, 2021 at around 10am, the accused persons cloned Nago’s NMB bank card and debited $34 000.

On December 7, 2021, at around 1650 hours, the suspects cloned Mataruse’s Agribank bank card and debited $39 186,77.

“On Count 3, which occurred on December 1, 2021 at around 1300 hours the accused persons cloned the complainant’s (Muchapo’s) FBC Bank card and debited $132 580.

“On January 4, 2022 at around 1030am detectives from the CID Cloning Unit who were on surveillance arrested the two, searched their motor vehicle a Toyota Lexus registration number ACT 4859 and recovered a Magnetic strip reader (MSRX6 machine) and Lenovo G570 laptop,” he said.

The suspects have since appeared in court and their cases are pending.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the method of operation by some of the criminals was that they act in connivance with cashiers at some of the fast food outlets, service stations, liquor outlets and supermarkets.

They then use skimming devices which extract information contained on the magnetic strip of a debit/credit card.

The criminals also access confidential card information such as card number, expiry date and PIN numbers through shoulder surfing (peeping over the shoulder during transactions as individuals pay) while others produce duplicate credit cards, which will be used to transact purchasing goods and services, among others.

Police recently advised citizens to be wary of a syndicate of criminals that was swindling people through card cloning.

Several businesses and individuals have lost thousands of dollars through such activities.

Criminals are taking advantage of the uptake of plastic money by business organisations and members of the public to swindle money through card cloning.

Card cloning involves the production of counterfeit bank debit cards by criminals after fraudulently acquiring bank debit/credit card information contained in the magnetic strip of the bank debit card.

Criminals were acquiring bank debit card information through gadgets known as skimmers.

These scammers are able to extract debit card information and the said devices are similar to point of sale machines. Herald