CON WHO ESCAPED FROM KHAMI PRISON LAST SATURDAY NABBED

The ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) captured a convict that escaped from Khami Prison on Saturday.
Jabson Shone was tracked down and captured by ZPCS’ special
tactics officers along 5th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
ZPCS national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Meya
Khanyezi described Shone as a dangerous inmate.
“We were unsettled when we realised that he was missing. He
is a very dangerous man who cannot be interacting with civilians before proper
rehabilitation.
“As ZPCS, we remain dedicated to protecting the public and
make sure that inmates don’t disturb daily businesses and we will continue to
hunt down anyone who thinks they can undermine the law by escaping from
prison,” said Chief Sup Khanyezi.
Shone (41) is serving 52 years in prison for four counts of
armed robbery and murder after being convicted by a Beitbridge magistrate in
2019.
“Our special tactics officers captured the inmate after he
was found loitering around the market along 5th Avenue where he was interacting
with civilians. He had changed from his uniform into plain clothes as if he was
someone going about his business.
“Let this be a warning to every inmate and those who will
become inmates that as ZPCS, we are determined to make sure that all prisoners
serve their terms in full and we will not tolerate anyone trying to undermine
our job by disturbing our duties,” said Chief Sup Khanyezi. Herald
