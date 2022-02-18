CHEATING WOMAN STABS HUBBY TO DEATH

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Muzarabani on allegations of stabbing and killing her husband with a knife following an argument over infidelity.

Lackia Chirwa is alleged to have been angered after her husband Promise Mukombe (23) accused her of being promiscuous.

This resulted in an argument and Chirwa took a knife before stabbing Mukombe in the stomach.

He died two days later after being admitted at St Alberts Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Muzarabani are investigating a murder case in which Promise Mukombe aged 23 died on February 15, 2022 while admitted at St Alberts Hospital after he was stabbed with a knife on the stomach by his wife Lackia Chirwa aged 22 on February 13, 2022 at Ganje Village.

“The victim had accused the suspect of being promiscuous,” he said.

Police in Nkayi have also arrested Thubelihle Kelvin Ndlovu (19) for a case of murder that occurred on February 14 at Ntunke Village.

The suspect who is believed to be mentally challenged, struck his 17-year-old brother with an axe several times on the head for no apparent reason.

In a related case, police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which a man aged 30 died after he was attacked by a mob for allegedly stealing a cellphone on February 15, 2022 in the Central Business District.

On the same day, police in Kadoma arrested a security guard, Lovemore Munare (33) for a case of murder that occurred at Muswerakuenda Farm Compound, Patchway.

“The suspect shot the victim, Average Muchenjeri aged 23 with a Star pistol on the stomach during a scuffle in which the suspect tried to seize a gold detector which the victim and the other two people were using to prospect for gold nuggets. The victim died upon arrival at Kadoma General Hospital,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Guruve are also appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Proud Susupenzi (23) in connection with a case of culpable homicide which occurred on February 14, 2022 along Guruve Hotel-Hospital Road.

A toddler aged three was hit by a Suzuki 250 motorcycle which the suspect was riding. The suspect abandoned the motorcycle and fled from the accident scene while the victim died upon admission at Guruve Hospital.

Meanwhile, police in Plumtree arrested Future Maphendu (35) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on February 11, 2022 at Phumuza Village.

The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and used a broken bottle to cut the umbilical cord which resulted in the death of the baby.

The suspect took the body and threw it in well approximately 40 metres deep. Herald