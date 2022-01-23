ZEX MANATSA LAID TO REST

MUSIC legend, Zex Manatsa, who succumbed to cancer this Thursday, has been buried with Zimbabweans describing him as a great man, whose legacy will live on.
It was an emotional send off for the late great musician
Zex Manatsa, with family, friends and colleagues describing him as an artist
par excellence whose legacy must be maintained.
The late veteran artist’s eldest son Green, described his
father as a unifier and a peaceful man whose good works did not only have an
impact on his family, but also on the entire nation.
Musicians took turns to pay their last respects to their
icon through emotional pieces.
Manatsa who is famed for hits like Tea hobvu, Vaparidzi
Vawanda, Chipo Chiroorwa and Chivaraidze, is survived by his wife Stella, six
sons; Green, Tendai, Aaron, Freedom, Taku and Shingirai and several
grandchildren.
Manatsa might be gone but his legacy will live on. ZBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment