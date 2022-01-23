ZEX MANATSA LAID TO REST



MUSIC legend, Zex Manatsa, who succumbed to cancer this Thursday, has been buried with Zimbabweans describing him as a great man, whose legacy will live on.

It was an emotional send off for the late great musician Zex Manatsa, with family, friends and colleagues describing him as an artist par excellence whose legacy must be maintained.

The late veteran artist’s eldest son Green, described his father as a unifier and a peaceful man whose good works did not only have an impact on his family, but also on the entire nation.

Musicians took turns to pay their last respects to their icon through emotional pieces.

Manatsa who is famed for hits like Tea hobvu, Vaparidzi Vawanda, Chipo Chiroorwa and Chivaraidze, is survived by his wife Stella, six sons; Green, Tendai, Aaron, Freedom, Taku and Shingirai and several grandchildren.

Manatsa might be gone but his legacy will live on. ZBC