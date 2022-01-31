TWO CHEAT DEATH AS TREE FALLS ON CAR

Two people escaped death by a whisker when a tree fell on top of the car they were travelling in Vainona, Harare, today.
The victims, Last Goba and Tinotenda Thomas, are all employees of Chestrock.
A witness, Tendai Marova, said he managed to rescue both
victims but one of them was seriously injured.
“I heard a loud noise when the tree fell down. I rushed to
the scene and rescued them. Thepassenger who was seriously injured was taken to
a nearby hospital,” said Mr Marova.
The driver of the vehicle, Goba, was said to be in a stable
condition. Herald
