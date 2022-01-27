SCHOOLS SET TO OPEN, SAYS MINISTER

ALL systems are now in place to open schools and return to standard face-to-face classes in a safe environment when the Presidential proclamation is made to resume these classes. That moment is approaching as the Covid-19 infection rates continue to decline.
By Wednesday the average daily Covid-19 infection rate had
fallen to 235, still well above the rate seen between waves of infection but
just 15 percent of the 1 500 a day plateau prevailing when President Mnangagwa
ordered schools not to open for the time being.
This is also just 35 percent of the rates prevailing when
that closure was extended for another two weeks a fortnight ago by Acting
President Constantino Chiwenga.
At that time it was made clear that a week’s notice would
be given of any opening to ensure that all the measures required for the safest
possible learning environment were fully implemented.
Responsible ministries — Health and Child Care as well as
Primary and Secondary Educatio — are working together in implementing the
standard operating procedures while preparing for a return of learners as soon
as the green light is given.
There are a few schools whose infrastructure was damaged by
this week’s rains brought by Tropical Depression Ana and the Government has
already put shoulders to the wheel to repair the damaged structures quickly
before the Presidential decision is made anytime from today.
The Presidential decisions were designed to be temporary
and to be lifted as soon as infection rates were low enough to allow minimum
risk to learners, while everyone agreed that classes should resume as soon as
that level was reached.
Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Minister of
Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development
Professor Amon Murwira said the two ministries were working together to ensure
that there was a safe opening as soon as the President says “go”.
The two ministries were waiting for today’s decision when
the level two lockdown is likely to be extended to see if the education sector
was still included.
“The principle which is there is that whenever he announces
that he is going to ease off the lockdown, it is at that point that he will
give one week for schools to prepare.
Acting President Dr Chiwenga implored teachers and eligible
learners, those 16 and over, to take advantage of the national vaccination
programme and get vaccinated before the resumption of face-to-face classes.
They both took heed with a convincing vaccine uptake for
both teachers and the eligible learners as modalities are being worked on to
vaccinate younger age groups.
As with other civil servants, teachers in the public
service are now vaccinated and the vaccination rates were high for the senior
forms late last year when 16 and 17-year-olds were included in the national
programme.
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education Mr Taungana Ndoro noted that they need to repair some schools whose
infrastructure was damaged.
There were not many in this state but when the Presidential
go ahead is given it will be all systems go.
“Yes, we are more than ready. However, some schools have
been affected by the rains and roofs have been blown off so we are working flat
out to repair that infrastructure,” said Mr Ndoro.
“In proportion to all schools, there are not many but
still, we need them repaired and we have started modalities and assessments.
“In terms of Covid-19 management we have adjusted to the
new reality and ensure that we have enough stocks for sanitisers, soap and
water,” said Mr Ndoro. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment