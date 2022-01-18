RATTLED ED WIELDS THE AXE

ZANU PF has yielded the axe on the head of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr Munyaradzi Katsande, and suspended the party’s director for administration Cde Dickson Dzora, pending investigations into a number of wayward activities.
Cde Katsande was fired for tampering with registers for the
voters in the recently held provincial elections.
Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador
Christopher Mutsvangwa, confirmed the development at a press conference held at
the party headquarters in Harare yesterday afternoon, saying that there was a
major shake-up at the party headquarters.
“We have our director general Cde Dickson Dzora, he is on
suspension. He was suspended on the instruction and directive of President ED
Mnangagwa. He has been unhappy about many wayward activities, which have been
going on at the party. But the last straw was the gross incompetence and
perhaps they were connived by Dickson Dzora and his team to run the last
elections and just generate chaos all over the 10 provinces. That was really
enough for the President,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.
During the just-ended provincial elections, there were
reports of delays in the disbursement of ballot papers at most voting centres
across the country
“There was also an investigation which was carried out by
the party’s security department on the abuse of tender procedures to favour
ghost companies, which may have been related to him. So he has gone. He is under suspension. It has been confirmed
this morning (yesterday) by Cde Obert Mpofu who is the Secretary General of the
party,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.
On the expulsion of Cde Katsande, Ambassador Mutsvangwa
said he was found tempering with the
provincial registers for voters.
“President Mnangagwa himself fired another official in the
ICT department, Cde Katsande. He was
fired because he was found tampering with registers for the voters for the past
provincial elections in the party”.
The President, Ambassador Mutsvangwa said, was determined
to run a clean show at the party headquarters so that the membership can be
confident on the administration of all the affairs of the party including the
all-important elections.
“You can now all see that we take our elections seriously.
We want them to be clean as can be. It
doesn’t matter that you are a big fish, if you fall foul, President Mnangagwa
will move against you. He is not the only one. It has happened at the
Government level. Somebody else has just left his job in the Cabinet. So the
signal is out there,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.
Zanu PF will contest in the coming by-elections to fill 28
vacancies in the parliamentary seats and 117 local authorities by elections.
“We are now going into the primary elections for the
by-elections, which are coming in March. We are feverishly preparing for those
elections meeting the timeline which the President has put as a Government
executive. So we can’t afford sloppiness. We can’t afford slackness. Definitely
we can’t afford infiltration of our administrative system at the party, that is
why the President is cracking the whip,” Ambassador Mutsvangwa said.
Meanwhile, the party has received an overwhelming response
with 119 candidates submitting their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) with intention to contest the 28
parliamentary seats in the upcoming by-elections set for March 26. Herald
