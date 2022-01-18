RAMAPHOSA IS A WEAK LITTLE BOY, SAYS EFF MP

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa has come under fire and divided Twitter after calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a weak little boy.

Chirwa, one of the youngest members of Parliament was responding to the President’s tweet about the need to protect the Constitution and Democratic State.

Chirwa tweeted: “You're such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won't be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana.”

Sdima tweeted: “We should not stoop to such language. I don't like Ramaphosa and his politics. That language is disrespectful. That's your colleague and leader. uMongameli."

Kgaugelo Moraka said: “The language is unfortunate. You are way better than this. Way better.”

Rupert’sPudgyLetfTit said, “To all those outraged by Naledi’s tweet I need to understand if you were as outraged when a man from Stellenbosch called the President and his cabinet dom kops. Would you be less outraged if she replaced the offending word with domkop? Introspect.”

Casanova said: “You were too quiet on the Bushiri issue cause you and him come from the same country now you're disrespecting our president ?? wa tella wena.”

Lesilo Rula tweeted: “Y’all telling Naledi Chirwa to “respect her elders” the elder in question? None of those kleptomaniac ANC officials deserve our respect. They don’t respect us, our livelihoods, health, safety, or intelligence so why should we respect them?” Daily Sun