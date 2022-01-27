PATIENT ESCAPES FROM HOSPITAL, ATTACKED BY CROC

A psychiatric patient is missing after he escaped from Ngomahuru Hospital and was later attacked by a crocodile at Tugwi River on Sunday.

Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from Institute’s medical superintendent Dr Parirenyatwa Maramba were futile.

However, Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident although he could not immediately avail the details.

The hospital’s top management has always complained that the infrastructure at the hospital is so dilapidated that it is difficult to keep patients together. Patients can sneak out of the hospital in any direction.

The Mirror was told that the patient is from Bangomwe Village in Chivi and had escaped in the company of another mentally challenged patient from Harare. The other patient is said to have arrived home safely.

Sources told The Mirror that patients escaped on Saturday and the hospital received a report on Sunday that the missing patient was seen being dragged into the river by a crocodile.

The source said that the remains have up to now not been found. The matter was reported at ZRP Masvingo Rural Police station.

The Mirror has learnt that due to the dilapidated infrastructure at Ngomahuru Hospital the inmates are no longer safe.

The other inmate who came from Harare arrived home safely. Masvingo Mirror