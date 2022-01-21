N'ANGA'S SPIRITUAL DNA TESTS TEAR FAMILIES

A NYANGA traditional healer is reportedly conducting spiritual “DNA tests” which are threatening to tear families apart, with some men denying paternity for their children.
This emerged at Acting Chief Saunyama’s court last Friday
when a villager, Mr Lovemore Mandipaza, was dragged to the traditional court by
his estranged lover, Ms Mellisa Phiri, who wanted him to contribute towards the
upkeep of their child.
Ms Phiri accused Mr Mandipaza of neglecting his
eight-month-old baby following a visit to a traditional healer who told him
that he was not the child’s biological father.
Ms Phiri said her lover bowed down to pressure from his
wife and consulted the unnamed Nyanga traditional healer to confirm the
paternity of the child.
“His wife was always on my case doubting the paternity of
the child. Deep down in his heart, Lovemore knows that the baby is his.
“He even named the child after himself as he is his only
son. He has four daughters with his wife.
“She managed to convince him to seek the services of the
traditional healer who told him that his ancestors were not happy that he was
deserting his family and taking care of another man’s child.
“He supported me during my pregnancy and the first few
months of the child’s birth. However, after the visit to the traditional
healer, he disowned the child and has stopped discussing marriage. He had
promised to marry me,” said Phiri.
She said when she entered into a relationship with Mr
Mandipaza, she knew that he was married.
She however, claimed that Mr Mandipaza had sweet-talked her
with marriage promises.
“I knew that he had a wife, but he promised to marry me as
well. He said he loved me. Lovemore told me that I was special, but changed
goalposts after consulting the traditional healer. It hurts me that he
undertook a spiritual DNA test just to disown his own son,” lamented Ms Phiri.
Ms Phiri’s mother, Ms Kerina Samupanga, confirmed her
daughter’s narration.
“My daughter lived with Mandipaza for over a year and they
had a blissful life. However, on December 23 last year, he came and dumped her
at my home claiming that he had found out that the child was not his.
“I asked whether they had gone for DNA tests and he said
his actions were being motivated by what the traditional healer had told him.
He reiterated claims that his ancestors were not happy with him for taking care
of another man’s child,” said Ms Samupanga.
Mr Mandipaza did not attend the court hearing.
Acting Chief Saunyama referred the case to the Nyanga Civil
Court.
“This is a maintenance case and the civil court should deal
with it. He should help look after his child and the only DNA test results
accepted by the courts are scientifically proven ones, not prophetic ones or
those from traditional healers. Until the scientific DNA tests are done, Mr
Mandipaza should take care of his child,” said Acting Chief Saunyama.
He, however, ordered Mr Mandipaza to give four cattle and
two goats to Ms Phiri’s parents as a token of appreciation (chiredzwa) for the
eight-month-old baby.
“Since there are no scientific proven DNA results
available, we are assuming that this child is his. After all, he had promised
to pay your lobola, so it should not be a problem with him,” ruled Acting Chief
Saunyama. ManicaPost
