MEMBERS TO CHOOSE PARTY CANDIDATES, SAYS MAHERE

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has said candidates for the March 26 by-elections would be nominated at grassroot level to allow for democracy to prevail.
The party also said recalled MPs and councillors would be
allowed to contest if the communities endorse their candidature.
There are 28 vacant parliamentary and 117 council seats
following the recall of MDC Alliance legislators and councillors countrywide.
Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party would be
guided by its membership in the selection of candidates.
“The consistent position is that all candidates are going
to come from communities as announced by president (Nelson) Chamisa last year
under our citizens agenda for change now under the people’s agenda,” she said.
“As we go towards by-elections, candidates will be subjected to an internal
process, and a balance has to be struck between those who were recalled and obviously
ensuring that the wishes of the citizens are respected.
“As we speak, the MDC Alliance is currently subjecting
every single candidate to an internal review process which includes huge and
widespread consultations with the citizenry because at the end of the day, the
goal is to come up with a good candidate who is agreed to by the citizens, and
the community they represent by way of consensus. We are already in the process
of implementing community-driven candidate selection.”
Meanwhile, Chamisa’s party said it would not give up on the
MDC Alliance name.
This followed MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s recent letter
to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) where he sought to bar Chamisa from
using the MDC Alliance name and symbols.
MDC Alliance deputy national spokesperson Felix Magalela
Sibanda told NewsDay that: “Mwonzora’s moves show that he is just desperate for
survival after Zanu PF threw him under the bus. Only a competent court can set
that declaration.
“Otherwise his sayings show signs of desperation and does
not have any legality whatsoever. He is just an opportunist, traitor and
sell-out. He has also realised that the Judiciary has seen that he is not
reliable.”
He accused the MDC-T leader of plotting to confuse
opposition voters ahead of the by-elections.
“In the first place, he recalled our MPs and councillors
accusing them of abandoning the MDC-T and joined a new party by the name of MDC
Alliance. But today he is now so desperate that he has forgotten why he
recalled our people. He is now just fighting for survival and we won’t be
pressured by him.” Newsday
