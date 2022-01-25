MAN VANISHES WITH CAR DURING TEST DRIVE

A 23-YEAR-OLD Harare man appeared in court charged with stealing a vehicle worth US$3 500 during a test drive.

Tatenda Chinyemba appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini, who rolled over the case to today.

The prosecution alleged that on December 11, 2021, Chinyemba approached Adiel Hapanyengwi pretending as if he wanted to buy a Honda Fit vehicle which was on sale.

He was given the vehicle by the complainant so that he could test drive. The accused took the vehicle, drove off and did not return.

After two hours, the complainant called the accused on his mobile phone, but he did not respond to calls. The matter was then reported to police in Braeside.

The vehicle was recovered on January 16, 2022 at Mutavatava shops in Murewa, where Chinyemba’s driver, Silus Usika, was found using it as a pirate taxi.

Chinyemba was arrested in Shamva two days later. Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State. Newsday