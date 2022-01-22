INCAPACITATED RG'S OFFICE DELAYS VOTER REGISTRATION, SAYS CHIGUMBA

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will begin conducting a nationwide voter registration blitz next week to beef up the number of registered voters ahead of the delimitation exercise later this year.
This will be conducted in two phases, with the first
running from February 1-28, while the second phase will be rolled out from
April 11-30.
In an interview broadcast on Zimpapers Television Network
(ZTN) on Thursday, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the
commission will announce its Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit deployment
plan soon.
She said the blitz will run concurrently with the issuing
of Identity Documents to first time voters through the Register General’s
office.
The RG plans to resume mass issuance of IDs this month.
“We are ready for the blitz, we have done all our
procurements, there will be communication to stakeholders on the kit deployment
plan,” she said.
“In the past when we did a voter registration blitz, when
we created a new voters’ roll, we had synergies with the Registrar General’s
office. When we availed our kit deployment plan, the RG would also deploy a
team to support our exercise.
“Now the RG’s office has indicated to us that they are
incapacitated. However, the RG ‘s office went to the Parliamentary Portfolio
committee about their capacitation and will be able to start issuing IDs in
January.
“That is why we moved the voter registration blitz to
February because it is informing delimitation not by-elections.”
The mass voter registration campaign was postponed in
December after Covid-19 outbreaks at three ZEC offices, coupled with the need
for the RG’s office to adequately prepare for issuing civic documents
concurrently.
Justice Chigumba said the voter registration was geared to
assist with the delimitation exercise and not the forthcoming by-elections.
Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment