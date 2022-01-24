I WAS PAID US$15K TO THROW AWAY MATCHES

FORMER Zimbabwe Cricket captain Brendan Taylor has confessed to snorting cocaine and receiving US$15 000 from a cartel of Indian businessmen to fix matches in 2019.
In a statement on Monday morning, Taylor blamed Zimbabwe
Cricket for causing him to fall for the Indian betting underworld after going
for six months without pay.
The statement is similar to circumstances that got former
Chevrons captain and coach Heath Streak banned for eight years by the
International Cricket Council (ICC).
An Indian businessman approached Streak in 2017 to discuss
a possible launch of a T20 tournament in Zimbabwe.
Just like Streak, Taylor flew to India to meet some
businesspeople that wanted to discuss the possibility of staging a T20
tournament in Zimbabwe.
Taylor claims after “successful talks” with the
businessmen, he was then baited into snorting cocaine during a celebratory
party and then blackmailed by the unnamed Indian businessmen, who had recorded
the entire episode, to accept US$15 000 to fix matches.
“We had drinks and during the course of the evening they
openly offered me cocaine, which they themselves engaged in, and I foolishly
took the bait. I’ve gone over it a million times since and still feel sick to
my stomach reliving that night and how they played me.
“The following morning, the same men stormed into my hotel
room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told
me that if I did not spot fix at international matches for them, the video
would be released to the public,” Taylor said in the statement.
Taylor said he took the money and was told that it was just
a ‘deposit’ and an additional US$20 000 would be paid once the match fixing was
complete.
He took the money, saying he had no other option and left
India.
“When I returned home, the stress that had taken place
severely impacted my mental and physical health. I was a mess. I was diagnosed
with shingles and prescribed strong anti-psychotic medication – amitriptyline.”
He reported the matter to the ICC after four months.
Taylor now says he will check himself into a rehabilitation
centre on Tuesday to get clean and to get “my life back on track”, although he
doesn’t state whether he continued taking drugs after the drunken fueled
cocaine binge on the night on the celebration two years ago.
Taylor now faces a lengthy ban from the ICC. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment