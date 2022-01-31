FAKE COP ARRESTED AT ROADBLOCK

AN Epworth man was over the weekend dragged to court after he allegedly impersonated a police officer by producing a fake identity card at a roadblock.

Itai Godknows Rukara, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

The complainant is Grace Jokonya, who is a police officer stationed at Robert Mugabe International airport.

Rukara was also charged for driving without a driver’s licence.

Allegations are that on January 25, at around 2pm, Rukara was stopped by Jokonya, who was on patrol with Philani Khuumani and Gibson Gombe, along Chiremba Road.

The court heard that when Jokonya asked to see Rukara’s drivers licence, he stated that he had left it at home.

He also claimed he was a police officer stationed at Harare Central Police.

Rukara then allegedly produced a fake police identity card, bearing the name Detective Sergeant Rukara, force number 068749K and NR 22-138522-Y-20.

Jokonya alerted Constable Khuumani, who interviewed Rukara, who admitted the police identity card was fake and that he didn’t have a licence.

Tapiwa Zvidzai appeared for the State. H Metro