YOU ARE WELCOME HOME : ED WOOS DIASPORANS

President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabweans living abroad are always welcome back home to play their part in building a prosperous country.
Speaking at the memorial service of the late Lt General
Sibusiso Moyo in Mberengwa, who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs and
International Trade, the President implored the country’s embassies dotted
around the globe to play a proactive role in wooing investors to the country in
fulfilment of the national Vision 2030 to create a private sector-driven upper
middle class economy.
The President said the late Lt General Moyo did not only
focus on engagement and re-engagement with foreign nations but also took on
board Zimbabweans living in the diaspora, a constituency that remains critical
in the development of Zimbabwe.
“The many sons and daughters abroad began to be more
positive and actively involved in the national development discourse of our
beloved motherland.
In honour of the life of our diplomat par excellence, I
urge Zimbabweans in the diaspora to work even harder and engage more
comprehensively with us here back home, for the development of and prosperity
of our beloved country.
Wherever you are and whatever challenges you may face, you
will always be welcome back home, Zimbabwe is your home,” he said.
The President’s comments come at a time when some
Zimbabweans in the diaspora, particularly South Africa have been told that
their special permits won’t be renewed, triggering anxiety and in some cases
xenophobic attacks.
On trade, the President said the late Lt General SB Moyo was
instrumental in transforming ZimTrade, making it the anchor of the country’s
exports and trade strategies, to boost the economy.
“Under the leadership of the late Minister of Foreign
Affairs and International Trade, Lt Gen (Rtd) Moyo, ZimTrade was transformed to
be an anchor of Zimbabwe’s exports and trade strategy.
“This saw that entity shift to focus on export promotion
and export market led production and productivity. Most recently, ZimTrade led
a successful trade promotion campaign during the Intra-Africa Trade Fair held
in Durban, South Africa.
“Together with his colleagues in Industry and Commerce;
Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Ministries, they toured exporting
companies in a bid to grow our trade and exports portfolios.
“Going forward, Zimbabwean embassies must continue to play
a proactive facilitation role for potential investors and markets from across
the world as we consolidate our Export Strategy, navigate into the Africa
Continental Free Trade Area, as well as implement the Bilateral Investment
Protection and Promotion Agreements and other Protocols,” he said.
The President said following the advent of the Second
Republic in 2017, he appointed without hesitancy the late General as Minister
of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.
“His task was to advance the national interest, economic
diplomacy and the Pan African agenda, guided by our engagement and re-engagement
policy as well as the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra.
“Following my change of the nomenclature of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs by incorporating the International Trade element, Cde SB
swiftly weaved through the intricate diplomatic field with the dexterity of a
true soldier.
This was in spite of the continuing illegal economic
sanctions on our country.
“The late national hero was, thus, instrumental in shifting
our foreign policy paradigm to one that gives pre-eminence to partnerships and
investments as our country advanced our quest to be a friend to all and an
enemy to none.
“Within the ministry, the late Minister SB Moyo astutely
tackled the lukewarm acceptance by some, to the broadened ministry mandate, and
the strategic shift.”
Meanwhile, the President urged the nation not to drop its
guard against the Covid-19 pandemic saying people should continue sticking to
the World Health Organisation’s protocols on combating the pandemic such as
hand washing, social distancing, and wearing face masks. Chronicle
