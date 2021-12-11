WOMAN RAPED AS HER CHILDREN WATCHED

A ZIMUNYA man proved to be a wolf in sheep skin after he allegedly offered to carry a woman’s bags before raping her in the presence of her two children.

Tendai Zengeni (57) was not asked to plead to rape charges when he recently appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi.

Zengeni was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Ms Tafadzwa Chiwanza said the complainant was on her way home from Masvingo when she met Zengeni at Muromo Business Centre.

Zengeni offered to help carry her bags since she had a baby strapped on her back as well as a four-year-old child.

On their way to her home, Zengeni asked the woman if he could be intimate with her, but she turned him down.

“While using a footpath that passes through some bushes, Zengeni fondled the complainant’s breasts, and kissed her without her consent. He asked to be intimate with her again, but she spurned his advances.

“When they arrived at the complainant’s home, there was no one at home, and Zengeni is alleged to have grabbed her right hand before dragging her into the kitchen hut. He closed the door and continued pestering the woman to be intimate with him,” said Ms Chiwanza.

She said Zengeni removed the woman’s baby from her back and placed him on the floor.

Zengeni allegedly raped the woman once, before leaving.

The woman later made a police report, thereby leading to Zengeni’s arrest. Manica Post