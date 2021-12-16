WOMAN INSERTS STICK INTO STEPDAUGHTER'S PRIVATES TO TEST VIRGINITY

A 47-YEAR-OLD Marondera woman has been arrested for allegedly inserting a cooking stick in her 14-year-old stepdaughter’s private parts to test if she was still a virgin.

The woman from Gomo village, in Masomera, under Chief Svosve, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with aggravated indecent assault.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

“I confirm the arrest of a Marondera woman who was charged with aggravated indecent assault. We urge the public to desist from such acts as it is an offence,” Chazovachii said.

Allegations are that last month, the woman approached her stepdaughter, who was preparing to go to school, and ordered her to lie on her back.

The woman reportedly covered the girl’s face with a cloth before inserting a cooking stick in her private parts saying she was testing her virginity.

It is reported that after a week, the woman inserted her fingers in the girl’s private parts in continuation of the virginity tests. The matter came to light on Monday after the girl told her class teacher about the incidents.

A report was filed at ZRP Marondera Rural, leading to the arrest of the suspect. Newsday