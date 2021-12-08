WE HAVE NO FUEL : COPS TELL MACHETE ATTACK VICTIM

A Kadoma man who was attacked by 12 men armed with machetes and knobkerries in Zhombe sometime in September, is calling for justice.

Kizito Fofo, 54, had his legs and hands broken and sustained head and body injuries after the gang, led by one his neighbours, attacked him.

Narrating his ordeal from his home village, Fofo told H-Metro that John and his other accomplices have not yet been arrested.

“I have been admitted at Kadoma General Hospital since September 20 when I got injured but no arrests have been made,” said Fofo.

“I lodged a police report against them under CR 81 at Empress Police Station.

“Officers are arguing that they are yet to get fuel allocation since September when some of the suspects are within the village.

“My medical doctor told me that some of these injuries are permanent.

“My appeal to law enforcement agencies is arrest these guys and take them to court for justice.

“They have killed my life and that of my children,” said Fofo. Fofo, a father of 13, told H-Metro that the gang attacked him for defending his two children who had clashed with one of them.

He is a peasant farmer and has eight children currently under his custody who are looking up to him to put food on the table in that condition. H Metro