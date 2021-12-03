SHARUKO GETS NEW GIG

Veteran sports journalist Robson Sharuko has been appointed H-Metro Editor with effect from Wednesday this week, taking over from founding Editor Lawrence Moyo, who becomes Zimpapers Audience Development, Social Media and Analytics Manager.

The appointments were announced by Zimpapers CEO Mr Pikirayi Deketeke.

Sharuko is one of the most experienced Zimpapers journalists, with 29 years of experience under his belt. He had been Sports Editor of The Herald for more than 20 years. At the time of his appointment, he was one of the Senior Assistant Editors at The Herald in charge of sports. He has built a huge following, especially through his Sharuko on Saturday column.

“It’s an honour to be handed such a huge responsibility to be on the steering wheel of a vibrant newspaper, which has become a mirror through which we can see the good, and bad, of our society,” said Sharuko.

“There is no doubt that I am stepping into some big shoes and credit should be given to the outgoing Editor Lawrence Moyo, a colleague and confidante, I have always held in high esteem who did wonders during his time in charge.

“We should never lose focus that ours is just public service and in the provision of such service, there will always come a time when the baton, in the relay, will be handed to someone else. The challenge is to maintain those high standards and while it’s not easy, the comfort comes from the existence, within the amazing Zimpapers family, of experienced support staff who will always be there to help you along.

“I am not lost to the sports world and, at this stage of my career, the timing could not have been right for me to embrace the extra responsibility that comes with providing leadership in the coverage of other issues, like entertainment, which mean a lot to our people.”

Moyo was the founding editor of the racy tabloid, which hit the streets on September 7, 2009, and has become one of the country’s most-sought-after publications both in print and online.

Over the past 12 years, the success of H-Metro triggered many digital platforms that focus mainly on the newspaper’s type of content.

In his new portfolio, Moyo will be in charge of audience growth online, development of reader revenue models and data analysis for the digital ecosystem. Herald