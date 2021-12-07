PASSENGER HIJACKS LOADED PIRATE TAXI

POLICE in Marondera on Monday arrested a 29-year-old man who hijacked a vehicle he was a passenger after the driver went to relieve himself in the bush, leaving the keys on the ignition.
Tapuwa Mabvunga, of Dudley Farm, has since been charged
with theft of a motor vehicle as well as driving without a licence.
Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the incident, and urged motorists not to
leave vehicle keys on the ignition.
“We urge motorists to be cautious always. They should not
leave their engines on or car keys on ignition to avoid such incidents,” he
said.
According to police, on December 6 at around 8am, Peter
Katukuta (61) was driving a Honda Fit from Wedza to Marondera with four
passengers on board.
As he approached the Dudley Farm area, he stopped the
vehicle and rushed into a nearby bush to relieve himself.
Mabvunga seized the opportunity and jumped onto the
driver’s seat before driving off with the other three passengers towards
Marondera.
After driving for a distance, the suspect stopped and
ordered the passengers to get out of the car before speeding off.
A report was made to the police who intercepted the suspect
in Marondera town, leading to his arrest.
He is set to appear in court. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment