MY SA MISTRESS MADE MY LIFE HELL : NDORO

FORMER Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro yesterday talked about his misery at the hands of his South African mistress.

Ndoro, continuing with his claim about regaining sight testimony, said his life was placed in an empty bottle by his ex-lover only identified as Pee.

He disclosed about the misery he underwent under Pee’s mercy during his testimony before Victorious Family Church International congregation at Amai Musodzi Hall in Mbare.

Ndoro was in the company of his expecting wife Rumbidzai Ndoro.

“God is good,” said Ndoro.

“I want to let you know that my twin brother based in Botswana sent a message to me some minutes after last Sunday church service.

“He shocked me about sad news that my ex-lover, known as Pee, collapsed and died.

“Death of a person is not good at all but the life I went through under Pee’s mercy was unbearable.

“Akaisa hupenyu hwangu mubhodhoro zvekuti handichadi zvangu kutaura zvakawanda nezvazvo.

“I have given my heart to God, I recovered my sight, I can now see people and continue to thank my cousin for leading me to Prophet Jose.

“Being a celebrity or not, I have come to understand that there is God in heaven with abundant love and full of mercy.

“I will not cease in praying, my life had been shattered but I am now alive,” said Ndoro.

Ndoro’s testimony attracted a number of his followers who graced the church service to witness what they have read about him, in the press.

One of the fans testified before the congregation that her visit at the place of worship was inspired by Ndoro’s story.

“I read about Tendai Ndoro’s story in H-Metro and have come to see if his utterances were true that he has given his life to God,” she said.

“I used to follow his footballer carrier and read about his losing of sight and was affected.

“Ndine kukereke kwandinoenda asi nhasi ndauya kuzowona munana wakaitwa pana Tendai Ndoro,” she said.

Ndoro claimed Prophet Kudakwashe Jose delivered him during a prayer in a mountain where he recovered his sight. H Metro