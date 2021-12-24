MUTARE ACCIDENT : THREE CONFIRMED DEAD

THREE people have been confirmed dead in a horror accident involving a fuel tanker and a Mutare-bound Beta Bus Company coach.
Manicaland Provincial Secretary for Development and
Devolution, Mr Edgars Seenza, who was at the scene confirmed the accident and
said so far three people have been confirmed dead.
The driver of the fuel tanker and two passengers from the
bus were burnt beyond recognition and their remains were still to be retrieved
from the wreckage.
“The accident happened around 5pm and so far police have
confirmed the death of three people. What we have gathered so far is that the
driver of the Beta bus tried to avoid hitting a drunkard pedestrian and
encroached into the lane of the oncoming tanker resulting in a head on
collision. The tanker, which was transporting fuel, burst into flames. Both
vehicles were reduced to wrecks.
“As the Civil Protection Unit, we are encouraging motorists
to exercise extreme caution on the roads,” said Mr Seenza. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment