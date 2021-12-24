MUTARE ACCIDENT : THREE CONFIRMED DEAD

THREE people have been confirmed dead in a horror accident involving a fuel tanker and a Mutare-bound Beta Bus Company coach.

Manicaland Provincial Secretary for Development and Devolution, Mr Edgars Seenza, who was at the scene confirmed the accident and said so far three people have been confirmed dead.

The driver of the fuel tanker and two passengers from the bus were burnt beyond recognition and their remains were still to be retrieved from the wreckage.

“The accident happened around 5pm and so far police have confirmed the death of three people. What we have gathered so far is that the driver of the Beta bus tried to avoid hitting a drunkard pedestrian and encroached into the lane of the oncoming tanker resulting in a head on collision. The tanker, which was transporting fuel, burst into flames. Both vehicles were reduced to wrecks.

"As the Civil Protection Unit, we are encouraging motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads," said Mr Seenza.