MTETWA : CHIWENGA UTTERED NOTHING



VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday testified in camera against his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa in a case where she is accused of forging a marriage certificate without his knowledge.

Chiwenga testified in camera after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that the VP, who doubles up as Health minister, must be protected because of his high office.

Marry’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa on Wednesday protested that Chiwenga must not get preferential treatment and the matter must be heard in a public court.

But Ncube ruled that the defence did not put anything before the court to show what prejudice will be suffered if the matter is heard in camera.

“The defence has a duty to put questions to the complainant, which was still going to happen if it was in an open court. It is my view that nothing has been put in place to show the prejudice the complainant would suffer if the case is heard in camera. The State has made it clear that it is the office of the complainant that needs to be protected,” Ncube ruled.

Later, Mtetwa told the media that nothing of importance was uttered by Chiwenga, while testifying.

Chiwenga was sneaked through the back entrance mostly used by magistrates when he arrived at Harare Magistrates court.

Despite his top VP post, there was no motorcade accompanying him. Only three vehicles escorted him with only five security details tailing him as he entered the court.

The VP arrived at the court around 10am. The media were made to wait outside the courtroom. He came out for a short adjournment and then returned to continue with his testimony.

Mubaiwa was dragged before the courts in 2019 and accused of trying to fraudulently acquire a marriage certificate without the knowledge of the VP.

She is denying the allegations and despite her visible illness, she has been appearing in court.

On Wednesday, she collapsed on the stairs and had to be assisted into the court by her mother and driver.

The matter was then postponed to January 17 for trial continuation. Newsday