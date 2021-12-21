MINOR'S MARRIAGE : CHINESE MINER, PARENTS MUST BE ARRESTED, SAYS MINISTER

SMALL-to-Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni has called for the arrest of a Chinese miner and parents who married off their 15-year-old daughter to the foreign national.
The teenager, from Sanyati district under Chief Neuso in
Mashonaland West has since dropped out of school at Tomdrayer Secondary School
where she was in Form Three.
Police have said they were investigating the case.
“The minor is under 18 years and it is unconstitutional.
Those parents must be brought to book and the Chinese national must be arrested
over the matter. This is unacceptable,” Nyoni said yesterday in an interview.
Child rights groups yesterday launched an online petition
calling for an urgent investigation into the case.
Karen Mukwasi, a human rights activist started the petition
titled A call to action on Chinese nationals and child sexual exploitation.
Mukwasi said child sexual exploitation cases were on the
rise in Zimbabwe and robbed the girl child of her fundamental rights.
“The police need to close in on the Chinese perpetrator.
Locals have reported that the family is considering swapping the victim’s
identity with that of an older sibling and police need to close in and prevent
any cover up,” the petition read.
“The child is not safe in the custody of parents who
voluntarily exploited her for financial gain and, therefore, police should work
with relevant departments to remove the child to a safe environment until the
case is concluded.”
The Chinese national is employed at Ringxin/Mambo Mine as
an engineer. The parents of the girl were reportedly paid US$2 000 as bride
price on November 26.
African Union goodwill ambassador on ending child
marriages, Nyaradzayi Gumbodzvanda said this could be a tip of the iceberg.
“Such dangerous criminal behaviour must be nipped in the
bud. Government must review the terms and conditions of some of these investors
to ensure compliance with the laws of the country,’’ Gumbodzvanda said.
Panos Institute Southern Africa executive director Vusumusi
Sifile said ending child marriages needed the involvement of all stakeholders
including the media, police and civic society.
‘‘There must be zero tolerance to people who are causing
child marriages in the communities,’’ said Sifile.
Pamuhacha HIV and Aids executive director Precious
Nyamukondiwa said parents, who accepted lobola in child marriages should be
arrested.
Child protection specialist Chingasiyeni Govhiati added:
“When Parliament drags its feet in coming up with child protection laws that
are foolproof and which are in harmony with the Constitution, then unscrupulous
societal elements take advantage and violate the rights of girls.”
The government has introduced a Marriage Bill which
contains provisions aimed at curbing child marriages by penalising
perpetrators. The issue of child
marriage was brought to the fore following the death of 14-year-old Memory
Machaya at a Johanne Masowe shrine in Marange recently. Newsday
