MAN PLUNGES FROM PIONEER HOUSE

AN unidentified Bulawayo man is in a critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital after he fell from the Mezzanine floor of Pioneer House in the city on Saturday.

It is not yet clear if he jumped or was pushed.

Police say the man is in a serious condition and is not able to talk.

A popular nightspot is situated on that Mezzanine floor of Pioneer House which is located at the corner of Fife Street and 8th Avenue in the city centre.

On the day the incident occured, the nightspot was hosting the 7th Annual Summer Festival where a host of artistes performed from the afternoon.

Some time in the evening, the unidentified man is said to have fallen off the ledge and landed on the pavement. It is said that he suffered broken legs.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said:

“Police are investigating a case where an unknown person aged around 30 years is alleged to have fallen from Pioneer House. He was observed falling from the building and we are investigating the circumstances that led to the fall,” Insp Ncube said.

“He has no identity particulars but is alive although in a critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital. His condition is very serious; he cannot talk.”.

Insp Ncube said since the man had no identity particulars, they were appealing for people missing any relative to come and identify him.

“We appeal to members of the public who might be missing a relative to visit Bulawayo Central Police Station or any nearest police station to inform them and assist to identify this person at Mpilo.

“We also urge people to seriously take care of their lives. Should one have some problems they should approach relatives, friends or churches or even the police and seek assistance,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle