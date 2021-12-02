JUJU WAS AT PLAY : CRECHE KIDS PARENTS

Parents of the two Chiredzi kids who suffocated and died in a car at Javas Pre School last week have complained that they had to bury their children at the weekend before they got postmortem results.

Celine Shiri (4) was buried at Chiredzi Cemetry, a family spokesperson Method Chiduwa confirmed to The Mirror while Innocentia Linet Musungati (4) was buried at Rusike Village in Goromonzi.

Innocentia’s burial was confirmed by a family representative Rosemary Sikireta.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said the postmortem results are now being handled by the court.

Parirenyatwa Hospital spokesperson where the postmortems was conducted could not be reached for a comment.

Both families complained that they did not receive any condolence messages or apologies from Zhuwakina Jabangwe, the proprietor of the creche. They however, thanked Chiredzi community for raising ZWL160 000, US$110 and R560 which was shared between the two families.

Meanwhile emotions were high in Chiredzi following the death of the kids. The kids died after Jabangwe forgot and locked them in the boot of her Honda CRV from 6am to 12 pm on Tuesday last week. There were four of them in the boot and two others survived the ordeal.

Chiredzi residents had planned to demonstrate at the local courts with many alleging that the deaths were caused by juju. However, the demonstrations could not take place after Jabangwe’s bail hearing took place at the High Court in Masvingo.

Jabangwe who is facing three charges of murder, attempted murder and violation of the Education Act respectively was released on $8 000 bail on Tuesday by High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze.

Chiduwa confirmed that Celine was buried without postmortem results.

“We buried Celine at Chiredzi Cemetery on Saturday without the postmortem results. Doctors had told us that the results will be out by the end of this week but we then buried our baby before the results came out. It is not clear why the postmortem results are late,” said Chiduwa.

Sikireta believed that juju was at play in the death of the two children.

“There is more to these deaths than just suffocating. My family are of the belief that the deaths were caused by evil spirits. There was a mark on Innocentia’s forehead and we suspect foul play,” said Sikireta.

Vitalis Shiri, Celine’s father said he needed more time to digest the events leading to the death of his daughter before he can make comments to the Press.

Kennedy Jabangwe, husband to Zhuwakina hang the phone when The Mirror contacted him for comment.

“We haven’t received any apology or statement from the Pre-school,” said Sikireta. Masvingo Mirror