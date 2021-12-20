HOUSES ARE LEGAL, SAYS HRE COUNCIL

Harare City Council has defended allocating several residential stands on tarred streets in Harare, saying in fact it is the roads that were illegally erected two decades ago.
This comes after The Herald exposed that some corrupt
officials were parcelling out stands on tarred streets and land reserved for
social amenities.
Posting on its Twitter handle, the city said the road in
Glen Norah suburb was put there 20 years ago as an illegal structure and the
stands were properly surveyed and allocated lawfully.
“People need to get the facts right before going political
on purely procedural matters,” said the city.
“The stands are very legal. The road is the illegal
structure.
“No one has been prejudiced. All have access to their
properties. Delivering houses to the people.”
Some of the streets visited by our publication in Glen
Norah include a house under construction, already at window level, erected
right in the middle of Mabanda Crescent opposite house number 664 in Glen Norah
A.
There were other two cottages which have been completed and
waiting for final touches in the middle of Narira Crescent in Glen Norah A.
Herald
