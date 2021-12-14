FREEMAN : I KNEW ARMED ROBBER



Zim dancehall artiste, Freeman, says he personally knew one of the armed robbers gunned down during the recent Chadcombe shoot-out as a fan and voluntary show bouncer.

The HKD boss cleared the air after a screenshot of himself and one of the armed robbers Charles Chirara hugging, behind a parked car went viral.

He also said Chirara, who was shot dead by former CID detective Joseph Nemaisa, used to attend his shows as a fan.

He, however, said he was not aware that Chirara was an armed robber since he doesn’t read much into his fans’ private life.

Reads the screenshot circulating on social media:

“Freeman HKD Boss is seen with one of the robbers who was shot and killed last week at a house in Chadcombe. Is it by coincidence that he hangs around with robbers and his album is named Robbery.”

Following the circulation of the message, Freeman decided to clear his name in an interview with H-Metro Entertainment & Lifestyle.

“I have seen the screenshot which is circulating on social media but I didn’t know that Charles was an armed robber.

“He used to attend my lives shows asking for photographs and even helping us a bouncer since he came from a security background.

“I was only surprised when I read in the press that he was part of the armed robbers.

“As a musician, sometimes I don’t mind who supports me be it a prostitute, robber or murderer because all I want are fans and not personality,” he said.

The Joina City hit-maker said his phone has also been inundated with calls asking the same screenshot.

“I have received a lot of calls and I have been telling the fans that I knew this man as a fan who used to attend my shows but I didn’t know him as an armed robber,” he said.

Asked whether it as a coincided that he named his latest album Robbery, he explained:

“Jah man, that picture was taken in 2016 and people are only circulating it now so it clear that it was no intentional at all. In life we have pictures that will be posted depending on the situation.

“In fact fans will be waiting for the time to post those pictures or videos.”

Meanwhile, Freeman described 2021 as an eventful year where he learnt to diversify.

“It was a tough year but we learnt quite a lot, especially diversifying and trying other things to bring food on the table,” he said. H Metro