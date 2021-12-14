FREEMAN : I KNEW ARMED ROBBER

Zim dancehall artiste, Freeman, says he personally knew one of the armed robbers gunned down during the recent Chadcombe shoot-out as a fan and voluntary show bouncer.
The HKD boss
cleared the air after a screenshot of himself and one of the armed robbers
Charles Chirara hugging, behind a parked car went viral.
He also said
Chirara, who was shot dead by former CID detective Joseph Nemaisa, used to
attend his shows as a fan.
He, however,
said he was not aware that Chirara was an armed robber since he doesn’t read
much into his fans’ private life.
Reads the
screenshot circulating on social media:
“Freeman HKD
Boss is seen with one of the robbers who was shot and killed last week at a
house in Chadcombe. Is it by coincidence that he hangs around with robbers and
his album is named Robbery.”
Following the
circulation of the message, Freeman decided to clear his name in an interview
with H-Metro Entertainment & Lifestyle.
“I have seen
the screenshot which is circulating on social media but I didn’t know that
Charles was an armed robber.
“He used to
attend my lives shows asking for photographs and even helping us a bouncer
since he came from a security background.
“I was only
surprised when I read in the press that he was part of the armed robbers.
“As a musician,
sometimes I don’t mind who supports me be it a prostitute, robber or murderer
because all I want are fans and not personality,” he said.
The Joina City
hit-maker said his phone has also been inundated with calls asking the same
screenshot.
“I have
received a lot of calls and I have been telling the fans that I knew this man
as a fan who used to attend my shows but I didn’t know him as an armed robber,”
he said.
Asked whether
it as a coincided that he named his latest album Robbery, he explained:
“Jah man, that
picture was taken in 2016 and people are only circulating it now so it clear
that it was no intentional at all. In life we have pictures that will be posted
depending on the situation.
“In fact fans
will be waiting for the time to post those pictures or videos.”
Meanwhile,
Freeman described 2021 as an eventful year where he learnt to diversify.
“It was a tough
year but we learnt quite a lot, especially diversifying and trying other things
to bring food on the table,” he said. H Metro
