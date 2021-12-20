FORM 4 PUPIL ON WAY TO WRITE EXAMS, WAYLAID, RAPED

A brazen 32 year-old Chivi man has been caged for an effective 24 years by a magistrates court here after he waylaid a Form 4 girl on her way to writing her final examinations before raping and trying to kill her by stabbing her with a knife.
Francis Mureza of Macheka village under Chief Madyangove
stabbed the 17-year-old complainant several times on the head and neck with a
knife before pounding her head with stones, leaving her unconscious after first
raping her.
Regional magistrate Mrs Judith Zuyu jailed Mureza after
convicting him guilty of rape and attempted murder.
Agreed facts are that on 1 December this year, Mureza met
the complainant on a footpath in Madyangove while she was on her way to sit for
her ‘O’ level exams.
He grabbed the complainant from the back and carried her to
a bush thicket where he raped her once.
After raping the girl, Mureza allegedly ordered her to
remove her school uniform blouse and cover her face.
After removing her blouse, the complainant stood up and
fled, but Mureza gave chase and caught up with her before tripping her to the
ground.
He stabbed her with a knife several times before hitting
her with stones, leaving her unconscious.
Mureza then took away the complainant’s cellphone, her
black school shoes, a pen and a pencil and left.
The girl finally regained consciousness and alerted
villagers and a report was made to the police.
The knife used to stab the complainant, her cellphone,
shoes and pens were recovered from Mureza, leading to his arrest.
A medical examination also corroborated that the
complainant had been raped.
Mr Liberty Hove appeared for the State. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment