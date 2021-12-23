ED MEETS MASISI TO BOLSTER TIES

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday had an extensive bilateral engagement with his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi in the resort city of Victoria Falls with the two leaders committing to intensify cooperation.

In 2019 Zimbabwe and Botswana upgraded their relations from a Joint Commission to Bi-National Commission in a move that has resulted in the leaders of the two sister Republics meeting annually to digest important socio-political and economic matters.

The Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba yesterday said the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

“The two leaders had extensive consultations on bilateral cooperation. They also reviewed the Bi-National Commission.

“The two Presidents agreed that the two issues of a bilateral nature will be intensified going into 2022,” said Mr Charamba.

The President returned to Harare last night while his counterpart Mr Masisi headed back to his country.

Zimbabwe under President Mnangagwa’s rule has deepened its engagement and re-engagement drive as it assumes a regional outlook in promoting its tourism and also regional connectivity.

Zimbabwe and Botswana have bilateral national interests and are working on building a railway line that will pass through Zimbabwe from Botswana to Mozambique as part of opening the two landlocked countries to becoming land-linked. Herald