ED MEETS MASISI TO BOLSTER TIES

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday had an extensive bilateral engagement with his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi in the resort city of Victoria Falls with the two leaders committing to intensify cooperation.
In 2019 Zimbabwe and Botswana upgraded their relations from
a Joint Commission to Bi-National Commission in a move that has resulted in the
leaders of the two sister Republics meeting annually to digest important
socio-political and economic matters.
The Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr
George Charamba yesterday said the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation
between the two countries.
“The two leaders had extensive consultations on bilateral
cooperation. They also reviewed the Bi-National Commission.
“The two Presidents agreed that the two issues of a
bilateral nature will be intensified going into 2022,” said Mr Charamba.
The President returned to Harare last night while his
counterpart Mr Masisi headed back to his country.
Zimbabwe under President Mnangagwa’s rule has deepened its
engagement and re-engagement drive as it assumes a regional outlook in
promoting its tourism and also regional
connectivity.
Zimbabwe and Botswana have bilateral national interests and
are working on building a railway line that will pass through Zimbabwe from
Botswana to Mozambique as part of opening the two landlocked countries to
becoming land-linked. Herald
