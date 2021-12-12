DATA PROTECTION ACT : FIRST PORN ARREST

A 63-year-old man from New Magwegwe in Bulawayo has been arrested for distributing pornographic image of a man and a woman in a compromising position, becoming one of the first individuals likely to fall victim to the Data Protection Law.

President Mnangagwa signed the Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill into law this month after it passed through both the lower and upper houses.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that the case was under investigation adding that investigating officers were still looking into the exact charge before proceeding to court.

“The matter in question is under investigation and the investigating officers are almost done with it. They are still working out the exact charges and as soon as this is done, the suspect will be brought before the courts,” said Insp Ncube.

The man, Sydney Ndhlukula was first picked by police on Tuesday after a complaint was filed by his neighbour, Ms Rose Dube.

On Friday, he was again interviewed by the police and a docket has since been opened against him and he could be charged under the newly enacted Data Protection Act.

Narrating her ordeal to Sunday News at her home last Friday, Ms Dube said Ndhlukula sent her a picture of a couple engaged in sexual intercourse.

“Last week Ndhlukula sent me a picture showing two people having sexual intercourse. Initially I thought he was joking until after a few more chats, I realised that he was actually seriously thinking it was indeed me in the picture,” Ms Dube said.

“I then told him that it wasn’t me but he went on to forward the picture to many groups. I personally know of several people who have in-boxed me telling me about the picture and how he has been telling people it was me in it.”

In chats between Ms Dube and Ndhlukula seen by this publication, the complainant tried to put him off, insisting that she was not in the picture, but he went on to distribute the pornographic material on various social media platforms.

Ndhlukula allegedly even created a collage using the complainant’s pictures next to the picture of the naked woman in the compromising position.

“Even after I told him that it wasn’t me in the picture, he went to create a photo collage with the real pictures of me and added the one with the naked woman also and distributed it among several people some of whom I know. I even asked him what his wife would think of me if she saw the pictures but he didn’t seem to care,” she said.

Ms Dube said she was now afraid of walking around the neighbourhood.

“I can’t even walk out of the gate anymore. This man has ruined my life and has made me lose the respect of my neighbours and children in my neighbourhood.

“I now understand what makes people consider suicide,” she said. Sunday News