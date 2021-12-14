CHADCOMBE ROBBERY : INFORMER IN THE JOB FOR THREE WEEKS

The man who allegedly sold out his employer to the gang of armed robbers that later on mistakenly stormed the Chadcombe house of a former detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa, had only been employed for three weeks before he orchestrated the armed robbery.

Shine Nyamhunga (21), who is employed by Top parts and Tyres in Harare, was over the weekend not asked to plead to robbery when he was arraigned before magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded in custody to December 28. The complainant is Fadzanai Musarurwa of Chadcombe.

Allegations are that on December 6 at around 2045 hours, the accused and his accomplices hatched a plan to rob Ms Patience Matonzi.

In pursuant to their plan, Nyamhunga gave his accomplices directions to Ms Matonzi’s house in order to execute their robbery plan.

However, the gang missed their target and mistakenly pounced on Mr Nemaisa’s family.

Investigations revealed that Nyamhunga of Arcadia was employed by Ms Matonzi a few weeks ago after she had gone to a shopping centre in the area looking someone who lives near the city to be employed in one of her shops.

It is reported that Nyamhunga, who had a drivers’ licence, came out the best from the three people that Ms Matonzi had interviewed before she employed her.

On the day of the robbery, Ms Matonzi’s car broke down and she later asked for her son to drive her home while in the company of Nyamhunga after working hours.

It was the first time that Nyamhunga had visited Ms Matonzi’s house before they dropped her off.

Nyamhunga then failed to supply the robbers with the correct address, who then ended up at Mr Nemaisa’s house.

Police last week said the robbers who were gunned down last Monday night in a shoot-out with Mr Nemaisa after raiding his Chadcombe home, had missed their target as they intended to rob a businessman who lives nearby.

The businesswoman lives a few houses from Mr Nemaisa’s.

Nyamhunga, of house number 18 Badia Road in Arcadia, Harare, was arrested on Thursday night by detectives from the CID Homicide Section who are investigating the case.

Police are still looking for two other suspects who remain at large.

“Comprehensive police investigations have revealed that Nemaisa’s family was a case of wrong target as Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga had given his accomplices some information on some cash transactions by a company where he is employed,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“He told his accomplices that the money is kept at his employer’s house in Chadcombe. The employer stays about four to five houses away from Nemaisa’s residence.

“The attack on Nemaisa’s residence is therefore a case of mistaken identity or target as Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga was in constant touch with Tariro Gora with a view of having his employer targeted by armed robbers.”

Gora is one of the three robbers that were shot dead by Mr Nemaisa as they ransacked his home looking for cash.

The suspects were linked to five counts of armed robbery which occurred in Marondera, Belvedere, Hatfield, Cold Comfort and Mabelreign in Harare, where property worth over US$52 300 was stolen.

Police enquiries have shown that the .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and 303 rifle were stolen from a complainant in Marondera on November 15.

Detectives recovered an AK47 from one Private Wirimayi Nyandoro’s house in Harare, who was part of the robbers that pounced on Mr Nemaisa’s homestead, but remained in the car outside the house. Herald