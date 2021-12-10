BUSINESSMAN;S WIFE HIRES GANG TO ROB HUBBY'S SMALL HOUSE

The wife to Decent Rimbi of Rimbi Travel and Tours was yesterday dragged to court after she reportedly conspired and formed a gang to rob a woman she suspected to be having an affair with her husband.
Everjoice Rimbi, 40, who is also the co-director of the bus
company, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate
Barbra Mateko.
She appeared together with her alleged accomplices Pamela
Mutanhairi, Melissa Muzuva, Washington Njengwe, Richard Chikwaya, Givemore
Mazerenganwa, Tafadzwa Mazerenganwa and Brighton Chiteka.
Rimbi and Mutanhairi were released on free bail as they
were coming from home while the rest were ordered to pay $20 000 as bail.
The court heard that between August and November, Rimbi
discovered some text messages between her husband and a female employee
Nomalanga Thodlana which suggested that he had a soft spot for her and she
suspected that they were in a secret affair.
Rimbi reportedly then engaged Muzuva through Mutanhairi
after getting her contacts in a Whatsapp group and asked them to mobilise a
gang that would harass Thodlana whom she wanted to resign voluntarily after the
mission.
An initial payment of US$150 was paid to the gang and on
December 7, an unknown person went to Decent Rimbi and advised him of the
planned robbery and how it was going to be done and he alerted CID Homicide
detectives who waylaid the gang.
The gang armed with machetes went to the garage in New
Ardbennie to commit the offence but were intercepted and arrested before
executing the mission and they implicated Rimbi, Mutanhairi and Muzuva to have
hired them to rob and harass Thodhlana.
H Metro
