ARMY COLONEL EVICTS WHITE FARMER



A TOP army official only identified as one Colonel Gwanzura on Thursday evicted Karoi commercial farmer Garry Hobbs, who had close links with the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Hobbs previously offered to downsize his Chisuwa Farm, also known as John Impi, situated about 30 kilometres north of Karoi town in Hurungwe North constituency.

He was one of the few white farmers who supported the ruling party.“He enjoyed immunity from the chaotic land reform as he was close to Mugabe as he was looking after his (Mugabe’s) in-laws that he supported with all farming expertise,’’ said a senior Zanu PF source speaking on condition that he is not named.

Hobbs and his family, despite having an offer letter, woke up on Thursday to a team from the Sheriff’s Office accompanied by armed police officers to enforce the eviction order.

A removal truck was ready to ferry the farmer’s household furniture, while tractors and other farm implements were removed from the premises.

It is believed that Hobbs was served an eviction order in November last year and an eviction notice came in March 2021.

Both Gwanzura and Hobbs could not be reached for comment. But Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said Hobbs would remain on the farm despite the eviction order.

“Mr Hobbs remains at his farm. He has not been evicted.

The Second Republic stands for sanity on all farms and its policy is that all agricultural land should be used productively by beneficiaries. The boundary confusion is being resolved by relevant authorities,” Mangwana tweeted. Newsday