ARMY COLONEL EVICTS WHITE FARMER

A TOP army official only identified as one Colonel Gwanzura on Thursday evicted Karoi commercial farmer Garry Hobbs, who had close links with the late former President Robert Mugabe.
Hobbs previously offered to downsize his Chisuwa Farm, also
known as John Impi, situated about 30 kilometres north of Karoi town in
Hurungwe North constituency.
He was one of the few white farmers who supported the
ruling party.“He enjoyed immunity from the chaotic land reform as he was close
to Mugabe as he was looking after his (Mugabe’s) in-laws that he supported with
all farming expertise,’’ said a senior Zanu PF source speaking on condition
that he is not named.
Hobbs and his family, despite having an offer letter, woke
up on Thursday to a team from the Sheriff’s Office accompanied by armed police
officers to enforce the eviction order.
A removal truck was ready to ferry the farmer’s household
furniture, while tractors and other farm implements were removed from the
premises.
It is believed that Hobbs was served an eviction order in
November last year and an eviction notice came in March 2021.
Both Gwanzura and Hobbs could not be reached for comment. But
Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said Hobbs would remain on
the farm despite the eviction order.
“Mr Hobbs remains at his farm. He has not been evicted.
The Second Republic stands for sanity on all farms and its
policy is that all agricultural land should be used productively by
beneficiaries. The boundary confusion is being resolved by relevant
authorities,” Mangwana tweeted. Newsday
