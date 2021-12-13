$500M FOR ZANU PF AND MDC T

Zanu PF and MDC-T will next year share the $500 million Treasury allocated under the Political Parties Finance Act with the split based on the number of constituency seats in the National Assembly.
According to Treasury’s blue book, which goes into the
ultra-fine detail of how the Budget is spent, qualifying political parties have
been allocated $500 million, with the threshold being five percent of the total
votes in a general election.
Only Zanu PF and MDC-T led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora
qualify.
Zanu PF is set to get away with the largest share of the
money given that it enjoys a comfortable two thirds majority in the National
Assembly.
A rough calculation depicts that Zanu PF will get almost
$400 million while MDC-T will pocket at least $100 million.
The Mwonzora-led MDC-T assumed the status of official
opposition after the Supreme Court nullified in a civil case the elevation of
MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to the party leadership.
The court had to work with the MDC-T’s own constitution in
the civil action, and found that under that party’s own rules Mr Chamisa was
not the party leader.
The party was told to run a proper congress under its own
rules to settle its leadership, and that was won by Senator Mwonzora who took
over from Dr Thokozani Khupe who was the interim leader following the law suit.
The finding in a High Court civil suit that the
MDC-Alliance was simply an electoral pact, not a proper political party that
had superceded the parties that formed the pact, allowed the MDC-T to insist
that those successful legislators and councillors nominated by the MDC-T in the
pact lists had to either accept the legal position of the MDC-T or be recalled.
Since then, the MDC-T has been receiving the opposition
share of the Government funding under the Political Parties Finance Act.
Government promulgated Political Parties Finance Act after
it emerged that some opposition parties were receiving funding from foreign
governments and organisations as party of covert operations to achieve regime
change.
Political parties can now receive lawful funding through
Government grants under the Act, sale of party cards, fundraising activities
and from its members.
Government has since gazetted the Private Voluntary
Organisation’s Amendment Bill that prohibits Non Government Organisation’s from
campaigning for political parties or candidates.
The Bill, now before Parliament and is set to be subjected
to public hearing by Parliament came after it emerged that civic society and
NGOs were being used as conduits for illegal activities by some political
parties and hostile foreign agencies. Herald
