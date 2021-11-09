ZANU PF NOW CAPTURED : TYSON

FORMER Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has challenged the ruling party to stop scapegoating for its chaos and deal with the “political question of the day”.
Kasukuwere was last week accused of sponsoring a Zanu PF
youth, Sybeth Musengezi, in challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s
ascendancy to the highest post in the party following the late leader Robert
Mugabe’s ouster in a November 2017 military coup.
Musengezi argued in his court papers that Mnangagwa’s rise
to power was irregular and unconstitutional, a situation that had caused
tension in the ruling party.
Zanu PF has accused Kasukuwere of being the force behind
the court challenge.
But Kasukuwere said the party was now in the hands of
people without its interest at heart, who spent most of their time finding
excuses for the chaos emanating from the November 2017 coup.
“The accusations against me are hallucinations from
ignorant characters that have no interest of the party at heart,” he said.
“Arguing about an obvious absurdity is indicative of
serious lack of emotional intelligence on the part of those who should lead the
movement.
“Scapegoats are not the solution, but rather the solution
is tackling the core political question of the day. Political maturity and
wisdom is urgently required to steer the party back on course.”
In his affidavit, Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson
Goodwills Masimirembwa said: “It is believed, on investigation by the district
co-ordinating committee security, that reports to me as chairman of DCC 4
Harare, and also acting chairman of the Harare province, that applicant was
‘planted’ into the relevant district, without the relevant credentials for
political and other reasons by the former secretary for the commissariat
Saviour Kasukuwere, with whom he is allegedly related.” Newsday
