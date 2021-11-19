WOMAN LOSES US$17 300 IN BITCOIN SCAM

A MUTARE woman lost US$17 300 after being swindled in a Bitcoin scam.
Bitcoin, according to Online sources, is a decentralised
digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be
sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for
intermediaries.
Loise Samhere (42), of Piki Village, under Chief Zimunya,
lost US$17 300 to Violet Chamisa, who had promised to transfer her Bitcoins
into her Coinbase wallet.
Chamisa has since appeared before Mutare provincial
magistrate, Mr Langton Carter facing fraud charges.
Mr Nyasha Mukonyora prosecuted.
The court heard that on July 24, Samhere, who needed
Bitcoins to enable her to join Cryptoshares, approached Chamisa at Mac’s
Seconds Building in Mutare after being referred to her by Josephine Chingwingwi
and Princess Jabuli.
“Chamisa was one of the administrators of a WhatsApp group
called Cryptoshares, which purported to be an online Bitcoin and cash trading
company. She told Samhere that she could facilitate her acquisition of the
Bitcoins. Samhere gave Chamisa US$16 000 and was told the Bitcoins would be
transferred into her Coinbase wallet,” said Mr Mukonyora.
On July 30, Samhere gave Chamisa US$1 300 as part of the
deal.
However, Chamisa did not transfer the Bitcoins into
Samhere’s Coinbase wallet.
Chamisa pleaded not guilty, saying she only acted on her
boss, Martin Mhlanga’s instructions.
“I was Martin Mhlanga’s employee, and he instructed me to
do swaps with the money,” said Chamisa.
She claimed that she was also defrauded by Mhlanga, who is
on the run after allegedly duping a number of people using the same chicanery.
“I had to relocate to Harare since the people who gave me
their money are threatening me,” Chamisa added.
The matter was adjourned to November 25 for trial. Manica
Post
