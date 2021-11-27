WIFE FIGHTING FOR CONVICTED HUBBY LOSES US$3K TO BOGUS LAWYER

A Harare man, who allegedly masqueraded as a lawyer and was paid US$3 000 for his “services”, appeared before a Harare court on Friday charged with fraud.

Beven Chipunza (32) of 1206 Crowborough North in Harare was denied bail by magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to November 29.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenge said on July 9, 2021, the complainant, Ms Evelyn Chirengwa, met the accused at Zimbabwe Open University offices in Harare while seeking legal services following her husband’s conviction for possessing ivory.

“The accused person indicated to the complainant that he was a lawyer attached to Dube, Tichaona and Tsvangirai law firm and was able to assist with processing bail pending appeal at the High Court in respect of the complainant’s husband who was imprisoned.

“During the period extending from July 10 to September 14, 2021, the accused person demanded various legal fees from the complainant and she paid a total of US$3 000 in form of cash, and on November 17, the complaint requested for a receipt from the accused person and he failed to give her,” said Mr Chirenge.

Upon checking with Dube, Tichaona and Tsvangirai law firm, Chirengwa was advised that the accused person did not work there.

She subsequently made a police report.

When he was arrested, Chipunza was found in possession of a lawyer’s practicing certificate belonging to Mr Tungamirai Muganhiri, a bona fide legal practitioner attached to Machaya and Associates.

Checks at the Law Society of Zimbabwe confirmed that Chipunza did not appear among registered legal practitioners in Zimbabwe. Sunday Mail