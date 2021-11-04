TWO FEMALE INMATES TASTE FREEDOM FOR FIVE DAYS

TWO female inmates released for five days returned to their respective cells with joy at the regional female open prison.

Marondera Female Open Prison officer in charge, Chief Correctional Officer Jubilee Madenga said the release of the two was a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service pilot project to kick start the privileges given to open prison beneficiaries.

Madenga said the return of the two paved way for two more inmates to get the same privilege yesterday.

“We are happy to report that two inmates were given five days temporary freedom and returned on time,” said Madenga.

“We were not settled fearing that they would not return since it was the first time we released inmates at this open prison. We are limiting the number as well as days taking it as a pilot project.

“Our officers had to keep in constant in touch with the released inmates and they did not disappoint.

“Inmates are accorded a chance to put on their own clothes, make and receive calls, can receive maximum of 10 visitors and are allowed to visit shops without supervision.

“Conversation with their loved ones cannot be heard by a Prison officer although they discuss at a visible place and are allowed home leave,” said Madenga.

Since inmates do not have access to conjugal rights, Madenga pleaded with corporates, churches, individuals and captains of industries to continue donating materials to build a maternity building.

“Inmates are yet to enjoy their conjugal rights and we are sure that they will be hungry to meet their spouses.

“Some will conceive and return pregnant hence the need for a maternity ward. “Covid-19 affected a lot of developments and donations pledged by several companies, churches and individuals.

“We continue to appeal to those who pledged as well as others so as to have better facilities,” said Madenga.

Inmates could not be easily identified since they were putting their casual clothes and most Prison officers had name tags.

Marondera Female Open Prison has a holding capacity of 50 and had 22 inmates and 5 babies by yesterday.

Marondera Female Prison had three inmates and one baby, at least by yesterday. H Metro