TEACHER SWINDLES JOB SEEKERS OF US$8K

A Chipinge teacher who swindled six unemployed youth of US$8 040 promising to get them places to train as nurses has been fired from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
Alex Mahanga (52) who taught at St Peters Primary school in
Checheche promised to secure the places at Mashoko Mission Hospital in Bikita
Chipinge Times has in its possession a letter from
Manicaland Provincial Education Director Edward Shumba to Mahanga and copied to
Public Service Commission and District Schools Inspector informing them that
Mahanga had been fired with effect from November 5.
“Please be informed that, the disciplinary authority has
considered your case and acting in terms of section 46(1)(b) of the Public
Service Regulation,2000 (as amended) found you guilty of defrauding the
following people Mr Bothwell Mwanyisa (US$1610), Mr Paul Mahanya (US$1600), Ms
Joyce Munaiwa (US$1010), Mr. Onias Mabhoko (US$1210), Mr Daniel Mlambo(US$1000)
and Mr Caiphas Mtetwa (US$1610),” reads the letter.
The letter further stated that although Mahanga pleaded not
guilty to the allegations during the hearing, overwhelming testimony given by
all indicate that he violated the public service laws.
“It was beyond any reasonable doubt that you violated
paragraph 13(a) of first schedule 9Section 2) of statutory Instrument 1 of 200
as amended. It was also noted that you were convicted by the courts for the
offence,” reads the letter.
Mahanga pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud involving
US$9 044 when he appeared before the then Chipinge Magistrate Joshua
Nembawarare in March 2020.
The District Public Prosecutor Walter Saunyama told the
court that Mahanga connived with two others Joana Mbindi and Patricia Magazine
and hatched a plan to steal from the complainants
Mahanga approached the victims on different dates and told
them his accomplices were responsible for recruiting student nurses at Mashoko
Mission Hospital.
He would then request the job seekers to give him application
letters with all the necessary documents in order to process the required
paperwork.
Mahanga on another date also in Chipinge met the
complainants and told them that their relatives’ applications had been accepted
and they were supposed to pay tuition, administration and accommodation fees to
an Ecocash number which he supplied to them.
On different occasions, the job seekers would deposit money
into Mahanga’s Ecocash number.
Nembawarare suspended six months of the jail sentence on
condition that he pays a $2 000 fine and another six months were suspended on
condition he restitutes US$ 9 044 to the complainants. Masvingo Mirror
