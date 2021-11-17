SISTER EVICTS AILING BROTHER FROM FAMILY HOUSE

A Rugare woman yesterday escaped an angry mob as she evicted her ailing brother at their Glen View family house left by their late father.
Otilia Mbarami, 55, was saved from attack by jumping into
the Messenger of Court’s van and fleeing as people threw stones and broke house
window panes.
Otilia successfully applied for eviction of her ailing
brother Taruvinga Mbarami, 63, from a family house she has been fighting for
since 2002.
Taruvinga told H-Metro that Otilia has been fighting for
ownership of the house left by their late father Vurande Mbarami, who passed on
in 1996.
“Neighbours attacked Otilia because they know that I am the
one who was given the house by my father before he passed on,” said Taruvinga.
“She has been fighting me since 2002 and we have been to
courts where she failed to win ownership.
“No deceased estate process was carried out according to
law and Otilia, with the help of her children abroad, managed to change
ownership of the house illegally.
“She evicted me April 19, 2018 and I engaged a lawyer and
returned on July 6, 2018 after contesting the eviction order.
“Otilia is currently staying at one of my late father’s
houses in Rugare but her children are pushing her to evict me since I am
paralysed.
“I was born in a family of four and the other two siblings
are now with the Lord and Otilia is fighting to see me exposed to rains.
“She has grown up children and is a single mother and I
live with my grandchildren here.
“It is my wish to see justice taking its course rather than
her using financial muscle to see me in the streets.
“I have nowhere to go and I have no village to go saka
ndinokumbirawo vemutemo kuti vandibatsire pahasha dzemwana wababa vangu Otilia,”
said Taruvinga.
Otilia refused to entertain H-Metro. However, unconfirmed
reports were that Otilia won eviction order by default after Taruvinga’s lawyer
failed to attend court.
Messengers of Court removed Taruvinga’s belongings from the
street and had to engage police for a safe return of its vehicle.
Police officers attended the scene and no arrests were made
by the time of going to print.
Vurande died in November 1996 at the age of 61 and his
estate that includes Rugare and Glen View 8 houses is yet to be registered with
the Master of High Court. H Metro
