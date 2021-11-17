SISTER EVICTS AILING BROTHER FROM FAMILY HOUSE

A Rugare woman yesterday escaped an angry mob as she evicted her ailing brother at their Glen View family house left by their late father.

Otilia Mbarami, 55, was saved from attack by jumping into the Messenger of Court’s van and fleeing as people threw stones and broke house window panes.

Otilia successfully applied for eviction of her ailing brother Taruvinga Mbarami, 63, from a family house she has been fighting for since 2002.

Taruvinga told H-Metro that Otilia has been fighting for ownership of the house left by their late father Vurande Mbarami, who passed on in 1996.

“Neighbours attacked Otilia because they know that I am the one who was given the house by my father before he passed on,” said Taruvinga.

“She has been fighting me since 2002 and we have been to courts where she failed to win ownership.

“No deceased estate process was carried out according to law and Otilia, with the help of her children abroad, managed to change ownership of the house illegally.

“She evicted me April 19, 2018 and I engaged a lawyer and returned on July 6, 2018 after contesting the eviction order.

“Otilia is currently staying at one of my late father’s houses in Rugare but her children are pushing her to evict me since I am paralysed.

“I was born in a family of four and the other two siblings are now with the Lord and Otilia is fighting to see me exposed to rains.

“She has grown up children and is a single mother and I live with my grandchildren here.

“It is my wish to see justice taking its course rather than her using financial muscle to see me in the streets.

“I have nowhere to go and I have no village to go saka ndinokumbirawo vemutemo kuti vandibatsire pahasha dzemwana wababa vangu Otilia,” said Taruvinga.

Otilia refused to entertain H-Metro. However, unconfirmed reports were that Otilia won eviction order by default after Taruvinga’s lawyer failed to attend court.

Messengers of Court removed Taruvinga’s belongings from the street and had to engage police for a safe return of its vehicle.

Police officers attended the scene and no arrests were made by the time of going to print.

Vurande died in November 1996 at the age of 61 and his estate that includes Rugare and Glen View 8 houses is yet to be registered with the Master of High Court. H Metro