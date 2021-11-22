NYARADZO BUS DRIVER DIES AFTER ACCIDENT

THE driver of the Nyaradzo Funeral Services bus that collided head-on with a haulage truck in Bulawayo last Friday Lovemore Zengeni has died.

Zengeni died at United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted after sustaining broken legs in the horror crash that occurred along the Bulawayo-Harare highway just after the Mahatshula turn-off.

Zengeni reportedly encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic while trying to overtake and collided with the haulage truck that was carrying approximately 40 000 bricks and the truck driver died on the spot.

A woman, Sithembiso Mpofu (49) from Lobengula West suburb, who was in the bus, also died on spot, while 20 other passengers that suffered various injuries were treated and discharged. The bus was carrying mourners coming from burying a relative in Lower Gweru in the Midlands province.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the death.

“The driver of the bus has died. His name is Lovemore Zengeni and he died at United Bulawayo Hospitals from injuries sustained in the accident. The name of the haulage truck driver has not been confirmed and we are still appealing for any assistance to find his next of kin,” said Ass Insp Msebele.

She appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

“The finding from police is that the accident was caused by an overtaking error. We urge motorists on our country’s roads to exercise extreme caution as the rains have started, ” she said. Chronicle