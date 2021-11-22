NEW E CARDS FOR ZANU PF

ZANU PF has started issuing new electronic membership cards with Harare province getting the first batch, but the programme will soon be rolled out to other provinces.
The electronic system is meant to manage data efficiently
and allow the party to have records of its members.
Zanu PF relies on a large grass roots membership and a
system of primary elections to generate nominations for council and
parliamentary polls.
The new system will make it easier and quicker to confirm
those voting in the primaries are party members and live in the area concerned.
The new cards are being issued in all districts of Harare.
Yesterday the new party cards were issued in Harare’s Zone
6, which covers areas such as Blackford Primary School, Amsterdam Command
Centre, Paraffin area, maDhirihora, Ushewokunze, Churu/Tanaka, Manyame,
Danqwetts, Butler, Dunstun, Waterworks, Lyndhurst among other places.
Zanu PF acting national Political Commissar Cde Patrick
Chinamasa said the party had started issuing new electronic cards in Harare.
“This is at advanced stage in the organisation as we are
now operating professionally as we have embraced technology. We want to know
the actual membership we have and where they stay in our party administrative
districts, something that will help us for planning.
“We have dispatched our commissariat department teams in
Harare to ensure all members access the party cards. We have put in place
designated centres where members can access the electronic card in their
areas,” he said.
He said the exercise is going on well.
“We started issuing the cards two weeks ago. We are happy
with the response. It will be a continuous process. We want every party member
to have an electronic party card,” said Cde Chinamasa.
He said the party cards will be available to every
registered member.
Zanu PF Harare interim provincial chairman Cde Godwills
Masimirembwa said there is high demand of party cards mainly from new members,
especially the youth.
The province, Cde Masimirembwa said has so far sold 15 000
party cards
“The exercise started in all the six zones and it has been
well received. There is an overwhelming response from party members,” said Cde
Masimirembwa
After Harare, the new system would be rolled out
countrywide. Herald
