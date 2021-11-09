MORE ZUPCO BUSES COMING

Another batch of 100 new buses is being offloaded in Durban and will soon arrive to boost the Zupco fleet in time for the festive season while the company works on its next step in rail services — the train between Harare and Norton.
The new batch, twice the size of most of the regular
deliveries of new buses, will help Zupco provide better intercity services, now
allowed after the Covid-19 lockdown was relaxed from Level Four to Level Two,
as well as boost urban services.
This comes at a time when law enforcement agents are
battling with mushikashika, illegal transporters and unregistered vehicles who
are carrying travellers at undesignated points creating chaos and unnecessary
traffic jams.
Recently, President Mnangagwa commissioned a batch of 50
Golden Dragon Zupco buses from China which were distributed in areas that were
hit by transport challenges across the country.
While the bus fleet is being built up with regular
deliveries, Zupco is also working on building up its rail service, done in
conjunction with National Railways of Zimbabwe.
Suburban rail services at rush hours are now operating in
Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo, but Zupco is already looking at extending these
services and upgrading the rolling stock.
The extension should soon see a rail service to Norton,
stopping at intermediate points between Harare and the town, while the first
fruits of the upgrade has seen the lights now working in the carriages on the
Mufakose train and being reinstalled in the carriages used by the Ruwa and
Tynwald trains.
The carriages will also be painted to give them a new look
and the leaking roofs of some coaches will be sealed.
Zupco acting chief executive Mr Everisto Mudangwa said the
buses were in Durban.
“We are still waiting for the buses to be offloaded at the
Durban port then they will be transported o Zimbabwe,” he said.
“On the trains, electricity has been put on the Mufakose
train and on other trains it is work in progress. We are working on revamping
all the trains before the start of the rainy season but it does not happen
overnight, it takes time.” Herald
