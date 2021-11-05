MLISWA HAS A CASE TO ANSWER : MAGISTRATE

Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Mhiti has dismissed an application for discharge at the close of the State case by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa saying he has a case to answer.
Mliswa is facing allegations of violating Covid-19 lockdown
measures by holding an ‘illegal’ gathering.
In dismissing the application, Mrs Mhiti said he must be
put to his defence so that he explains to the court the service which he was
providing to the gathering which he alleges was an essential one.
“The accused must be out to his defence to prove that he
was indeed providing an essential service to the gathering. Therefore, the
application is dismissed,” she said.
During cross examination, the witness, who is the
investigating officer confirmed that all those gathered at Mliswa’s house on
the day in question were essential service providers.
He also confirmed that the people were gathered at a
private residence and that the regulations do not apply to private residences.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment