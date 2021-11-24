JILTED MAN FONDLES WOMAN'S BOOBS, INSERTS FINGER INTO HER PRIVATES

A 52-year-old Westgate man was yesterday dragged to court charged with aggravated indecent assault after he reportedly inserted his fingers into a 25-year-old woman’s private parts without her consent.

Tichatonga Mudzonga, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who released him on free bail as issues of bail did not arise because he was coming from home.

The court heard that last month, Mudzonga approached the complainant and told her that she was beautiful and asked for her number and she gave him.

He reportedly then proposed love to her in November but she denied the proposal.

On November 9, the complainant and Mudzonga arranged that he would pick her up after work as he had been pestering to see her.

At 4pm on that same day, the complainant phoned Mudzonga informing him that she had finished work and she was about to go home and he went to pick her up with the intention to drop her off at her house.

He reportedly then drove to Rainham and along the way he proposed love to the complainant again and started fondling her breasts without her consent and she told him that she didn’t like what he was doing and brushed his hands away.

Mudzonga reportedly stopped and drove the car towards Glaudina where the complainant resides and when they arrived near the house he asked her to show him directions to Muzinda before she disembarked from the car.

Whilst the complainant was showing him some directions Mudzonga locked the car suddenly and removed her skirt and panties then inserted his fingers into her private parts and when she screamed he let her go.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro