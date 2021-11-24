JILTED MAN FONDLES WOMAN'S BOOBS, INSERTS FINGER INTO HER PRIVATES

A 52-year-old Westgate man was yesterday dragged to court charged with aggravated indecent assault after he reportedly inserted his fingers into a 25-year-old woman’s private parts without her consent.
Tichatonga Mudzonga, was not asked to plead when he
appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who released him on free bail
as issues of bail did not arise because he was coming from home.
The court heard that last month, Mudzonga approached the
complainant and told her that she was beautiful and asked for her number and
she gave him.
He reportedly then proposed love to her in November but she
denied the proposal.
On November 9, the complainant and Mudzonga arranged that
he would pick her up after work as he had been pestering to see her.
At 4pm on that same day, the complainant phoned Mudzonga
informing him that she had finished work and she was about to go home and he
went to pick her up with the intention to drop her off at her house.
He reportedly then drove to Rainham and along the way he
proposed love to the complainant again and started fondling her breasts without
her consent and she told him that she didn’t like what he was doing and brushed
his hands away.
Mudzonga reportedly stopped and drove the car towards
Glaudina where the complainant resides and when they arrived near the house he
asked her to show him directions to Muzinda before she disembarked from the
car.
Whilst the complainant was showing him some directions
Mudzonga locked the car suddenly and removed her skirt and panties then
inserted his fingers into her private parts and when she screamed he let her
go.
Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro
