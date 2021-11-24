I WAS DRUNK : MAN JAILED FOR BASHING LOVER

A Kuwadzana man who was in court for physically assaulting his girlfriend was yesterday sentenced to three months in prison.

The now convict Ronald Kusariranyari pleaded guilty before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga to assaulting his girlfriend Rumbidzai Chindavata after reading text messages that suggested that she was having an affair with another man.

Chindavata sustained a broken arm as a result of the assault.

In mitigation, Kusariranyari blamed alcohol for his conduct.

“I was drunk on the day in question and I was provoked by the messages that I read in my girlfriend’s phone and that intoxication plus provocation led to a serious altercation in which I failed to control my emotions and acted wrongly by assaulting my girlfriend,” he said.

He added that he had already suffered punishment by spending some time in remand prison when he was initially arrested and also from segregation from his family whom he claims have segregated him over the assault.

Prosecutor Heather Mhlanga in aggravation said that Kusariranyari cannot blame alcohol for his misconduct and should not take advantage of the fairer sex because of his physical strength as a man.

She told the court that the dispute could have been resolved amicably without inflicting physical pain on her body.

Magistrate Taruvinga sentenced him to six months in prison while three were suspended on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Three months are effective. H Metro