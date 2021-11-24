I WAS DRUNK : MAN JAILED FOR BASHING LOVER

The now convict Ronald Kusariranyari pleaded guilty before
Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga to assaulting his girlfriend Rumbidzai
Chindavata after reading text messages that suggested that she was having an
affair with another man.
Chindavata sustained a broken arm as a result of the
assault.
In mitigation, Kusariranyari blamed alcohol for his
conduct.
“I was drunk on the day in question and I was provoked by
the messages that I read in my girlfriend’s phone and that intoxication plus
provocation led to a serious altercation in which I failed to control my
emotions and acted wrongly by assaulting my girlfriend,” he said.
He added that he had already suffered punishment by
spending some time in remand prison when he was initially arrested and also
from segregation from his family whom he claims have segregated him over the
assault.
Prosecutor Heather Mhlanga in aggravation said that
Kusariranyari cannot blame alcohol for his misconduct and should not take
advantage of the fairer sex because of his physical strength as a man.
She told the court that the dispute could have been
resolved amicably without inflicting physical pain on her body.
Magistrate Taruvinga sentenced him to six months in prison
while three were suspended on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar
offence in the next five years.
Three months are effective. H Metro
