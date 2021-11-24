HRE COUNCIL WORKER TERMINATES TEEN'S PREGNANCY

A City of Harare employee was yesterday dragged to court after he reportedly terminated a 14-year-old girl’s pregnancy illegally.

Justice Chinyadza, 45, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to today for bail application.

The court heard that Chinyadza, who is employed by the City of Harare as a counsellor, was approached by the complainant under the pretext that she wanted to terminate her pregnancy.

Chinyadza reportedly took the teenager to a certain house in Glen Norah B where he inserted three tablets into her private parts and she went back home in Glen View.

After a few hours she reportedly started bleeding and she collapsed on November 19 and was taken to the hospital where it was discovered that she wanted to terminate pregnancy.

This then led to the arrest of Chinyadza and his subsequent appearance in court.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro