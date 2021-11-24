HRE COUNCIL WORKER TERMINATES TEEN'S PREGNANCY

A City of Harare employee was yesterday dragged to court after he reportedly terminated a 14-year-old girl’s pregnancy illegally.
Justice Chinyadza, 45, was not asked to plead when he
appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to
today for bail application.
The court heard that Chinyadza, who is employed by the City
of Harare as a counsellor, was approached by the complainant under the pretext
that she wanted to terminate her pregnancy.
Chinyadza reportedly took the teenager to a certain house
in Glen Norah B where he inserted three tablets into her private parts and she
went back home in Glen View.
After a few hours she reportedly started bleeding and she
collapsed on November 19 and was taken to the hospital where it was discovered
that she wanted to terminate pregnancy.
This then led to the arrest of Chinyadza and his subsequent
appearance in court.
Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment