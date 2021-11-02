HEALER SCALDS WOMAN WITH PORRIDGE

A 52-year-old Madziva woman is battling for life after she was scalded with porridge by a faith healer.
Christine Vatisai was scalded by Madzibaba Michael Mushore
Zata who did not want his daughter Sponcia Zata, 18, to marry Vatisai’s son
Patson Mangani, 21.
Vatisai sustained burns on her head, neck abdomen and
hands. Madzibaba Mushore of Johanne Masowe yenguwochena, argued that Sponcia
was not supposed to be impregnated by Patson who is not a member of their
church.
Vatisai was rushed to Madziva hospital and Madzibaba
Mushore was arrested and is expected to appear in court today.
Madzibaba Mushore, a
husband to three wives, told H-Metro that Vatisai had overpowered him during a
fight forcing him to pour hot porridge on her.
“Vatisai’s son impregnated my daughter and this annoyed me
since they are not of our faith,” said Madzibaba Mushore.
“I sent two of my wives to Vatisai’s house to ask them to
return my daughter but she refused to hand my daughter to them.
“Ndakavatuma rwepiri asi vakarambira nemwana wangu saka
ndakazoendako tikasvikotadza kuwirirana.
“Handina kuvarova asi kuti takarwa saka nekukundwa simba
ndakatora poto yavo yaiveichikwata porridge ndikavadira.
“She was quick to take the matter to police and got me
arrested.
“I was not aware that my daughter is now above 16 years so
she refused to come with me and the two are now living as husband and wife.
“The issue is now in the hands of police and likely to
appear in court this Monday (today),” said Madzibaba Mushore.
Vatisai told H-Metro that Sponcia refused to return to her
parents since she was being forced to share one bedroom with her 16 year old
brother.
“It is true that my son impregnated Madzibaba Mushore’s
daughter and that angered the faith healer according to their beliefs,” said
Vatisai.
“Madzibaba came to my house angry and confronted the whole
family including his daughter for eloping.
His daughter refused to return home with him arguing that
it was better to be with her lover than sharing one room with her 16 year old
brother.
“That did not go well with Madzibaba leading to a fight. Takarwa
zvechokwadi saka vakazondidira maporridge esadza randaibika ndikatsva muviri
wese.
“He attacked me with clenched fists, forced his fingers
into my noses and I had to fight back.
“Ndakanyanya kutsva padumbu zvekuti maronda acho akadzika
zvaisa upenyu hwangu panjodzi,” said Vatisai. H Metro
