HEALER SCALDS WOMAN WITH PORRIDGE

A 52-year-old Madziva woman is battling for life after she was scalded with porridge by a faith healer.

Christine Vatisai was scalded by Madzibaba Michael Mushore Zata who did not want his daughter Sponcia Zata, 18, to marry Vatisai’s son Patson Mangani, 21.

Vatisai sustained burns on her head, neck abdomen and hands. Madzibaba Mushore of Johanne Masowe yenguwochena, argued that Sponcia was not supposed to be impregnated by Patson who is not a member of their church.

Vatisai was rushed to Madziva hospital and Madzibaba Mushore was arrested and is expected to appear in court today.

Madzibaba Mushore, a husband to three wives, told H-Metro that Vatisai had overpowered him during a fight forcing him to pour hot porridge on her.

“Vatisai’s son impregnated my daughter and this annoyed me since they are not of our faith,” said Madzibaba Mushore.

“I sent two of my wives to Vatisai’s house to ask them to return my daughter but she refused to hand my daughter to them.

“Ndakavatuma rwepiri asi vakarambira nemwana wangu saka ndakazoendako tikasvikotadza kuwirirana.

“Handina kuvarova asi kuti takarwa saka nekukundwa simba ndakatora poto yavo yaiveichikwata porridge ndikavadira.

“She was quick to take the matter to police and got me arrested.

“I was not aware that my daughter is now above 16 years so she refused to come with me and the two are now living as husband and wife.

“The issue is now in the hands of police and likely to appear in court this Monday (today),” said Madzibaba Mushore.

Vatisai told H-Metro that Sponcia refused to return to her parents since she was being forced to share one bedroom with her 16 year old brother.

“It is true that my son impregnated Madzibaba Mushore’s daughter and that angered the faith healer according to their beliefs,” said Vatisai.

“Madzibaba came to my house angry and confronted the whole family including his daughter for eloping.

His daughter refused to return home with him arguing that it was better to be with her lover than sharing one room with her 16 year old brother.

“That did not go well with Madzibaba leading to a fight. Takarwa zvechokwadi saka vakazondidira maporridge esadza randaibika ndikatsva muviri wese.

“He attacked me with clenched fists, forced his fingers into my noses and I had to fight back.

“Ndakanyanya kutsva padumbu zvekuti maronda acho akadzika zvaisa upenyu hwangu panjodzi,” said Vatisai. H Metro